CT's COVID-19 positivity rate remains over 1% for the second straight day

CONNECTICUT, USA — For the second straight day in a row, Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate remained over 1 percent.

Governor Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 statistics Thursday showing 16,602 tests were administered and 222 came back positive. The positivity rate is 1.3 percent. On Wednesday, 5,943 tests were administered and 89 came back positive. This is a positivity rate of 1.5 percent.

The state saw a decrease in hospitalization for COVID, which drop down to 52 people currently being treated for the virus. There were four more people who have died due to COVID-19 bringing the death toll to 4,478 people.

Hartford County has the most confirmed COVID-19-associated deaths with 1,109 people. Fairfield County is second with 1,103 people.