CT's current hospitalizations increase Tuesday

There are now 71 hospitalizations in the state and Tuesday's positivity rate remained over 1 percent.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The state of Connecticut released its latest COVID-19 statistics Tuesday to show an increase in current hospitalizations in the state.

There are now 71 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is an increase of seven people since Monday. There were 10,790 tests administered by the state and 136 tests came back positive. The positivity rate on Tuesday was 1.3 percent. Over the past several days, the positivity rate has remained over 1 percent.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday. Connecticut's death toll sits at 4,485 people.

According to the state's data, Windham County has the lowest cases and confirmed deaths of COVID-19. The county has reported 868 confirmed cases and 14 people have died due to the virus.