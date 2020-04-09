x
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease as the positivity rate remains low

Friday's COVID stats showed the state's current hospitalizations decreased by seven people, bringing the total with 58. There were no new COVID related deaths.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut released its latest COVID-19 statistics Friday, showing a decrease in current hospitalizations and a low positivity rate. 

The state administered 19,431 tests and 156 of them came back positive, making the positivity rate .08%. Over the last few days, Connecticut has had a positivity rate below 1%. Governor Ned Lamont and other state officials expressed the importance of staying vigilant and responsible as residents head into the holiday weekend.

The current COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by seven people Friday, bringing the state total to 58 people. There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported keeping the state death toll at 4,468 people. 

