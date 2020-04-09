Current COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease as the positivity rate remains low

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut released its latest COVID-19 statistics Friday, showing a decrease in current hospitalizations and a low positivity rate.
The state administered 19,431 tests and 156 of them came back positive, making the positivity rate .08%. Over the last few days, Connecticut has had a positivity rate below 1%. Governor Ned Lamont and other state officials expressed the importance of staying vigilant and responsible as residents head into the holiday weekend.
The current COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by seven people Friday, bringing the state total to 58 people. There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported keeping the state death toll at 4,468 people.