Current COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 400 patients

Connecticut administered 29,563 tests and 1,065 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 3.6 percent.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The state saw a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, surpassing 400 patients for the first time in months.

Governor Ned Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 statistics showing there are now 402 people in the hospital being treated for the virus. New Haven County has the most patients being treated for COVID-19, with 134 people.

Connecticut administered 29,563 tests and 1,065 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 3.6 percent. There were 15 new COVID-19 deaths reported since Wednesday, bringing the state total to 4,671 people. Hartford County has the most confirmed COVID-19 related deaths with 1,179 people. Fairfield County has the second most confirmed COVID-19 related deaths with 1,128 people.