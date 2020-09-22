x
Current CT hospitalizations increase by 2 people, 1 related COVID-19 death

The state administered 12,044 tests and 136 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of about 1.1 percent
CONNECTICUT, USA — Tuesday's current COVID-19 numbers show a slight increase in current hospitalizations and COVID-19 related deaths. 

Governor Ned Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 statistics showing there are 70 patients in the hospital being treated for the virus. This is an increase of two people from Monday. 

There was one COVID-19 related death reported Tuesday, bringing the state death toll to 4,496 people. The state administered 12,044 tests and 136 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of about 1.1 percent Tuesday's positivity rate matches the COVID-19 positivity rate released on Monday, which shows the COVID-19 numbers from over the previous weekend. 

