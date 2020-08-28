Danbury mayor addresses spike in COVID-19 cases

Health and city officials cite several possible reasons for the uptick

DANBURY, Conn. — Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton wants the city to get its arms around a recent COVID-19 spike.

The spike has led to a delay in in-person classes for the Danbury school district, as well as postponing on-campus classes for Western Connecticut State University.

The City of Danbury was the first place in the state to have a confirmed COVID-19.

According to health officials last Monday, the positivity rate was 6-7% in the city while the rest of the state remained at 1% or lower.

On Wednesday, Mayor Boughton announced there were 19 more confirmed cases but it was unknown how many tests were given.

There were several reasons, according to officials, for the spike.

“One is travel. Both international and national. Second is in some of our sports leagues both adult and youth leagues. The third is among our places of worship,” said Mayor Mark Boughton.

State Rep. David Acronti (D), chair of the Energy and Technology Committee, said they are seeing the outbreaks particularly in areas that had lost power for a week following Isaias.

"Some of our places of worship that went to live services," said Mayor Boughton. Churches are now worshiping virtually. Sports leagues both adults and kids have also been canceled. "We’ve seen some transmission on our athletic fields.”

Today's numbers: 19 new COVID-19 cases in Danbury. No new deaths. No idea how many tests were given etc. #Danbury https://t.co/ieHJiG0vQa — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) August 26, 2020

Mayor Boughton said last weekend that the city would be canceling all athletic leagues that use city facilities and is encouraging churches to go online.

Gov. Lamont had said Monday that there seemed to have been no spread to neighboring towns.

"The COVID- Calvary has come into Danbury, we revamped up our testing dramatically there,” said Gov. Lamont in his state briefing Monday saying his eyes are set on the city and will monitor the area as time goes on.

One other reason officials indicated stemmed from gatherings on an island in the middle of nearby Candlewood Lake. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) restricted access to boat launches in the area.

Lattins Cove in Danbury is now closed, and Squantz Cove in New Fairfield is only open to 50% capacity due to the activity. The islands have been closed since August 1.

Health and city officials said that nursing homes were being tested and that there was a small break out at a rehab facility.

The spike has impacted schools in the area.

In a letter to parents, staff, and students last weekend, Danbury school superintendent Dr. Sal V. Pascarella, said Monday that students will start the school year at home.

Read the letter below:

Dear Parents, Caregivers, Students, Staff, and Community Members:

In recent days, we have been monitoring the rapid uptick in positive COVID-19 cases across the City of Danbury. Due to these unusual circumstances, I have been consulting closely with the State Commissioner of Education, Mayor Boughton, DPS Administrative Leadership teams, and our local health officials.

In order to safeguard the health and safety of our students and staff, I have decided to accept the recommendation of local health officials to start the school year this Fall in Distance Learning for all students.

I can appreciate that this decision impacts so many of you in a variety of ways. Please know we are all eager to see your children on September 8th in Distance Learning.

I intend to revisit the state of our local health conditions and their impact on school programming on October 1, at which time we will make a determination as to the best model in which to continue schools. In the meantime, we are working with EdAdvance (State Regional Education Service Center) to set up full-day childcare programming during the duration of this Distance Learning time period. If you would like to add your child’s name to the waiting list for this program, please call 203-797-4733.

I’d like to thank you for your understanding and patience as we are making decisions on the fast pacing circumstances and the impact they have on our community. I look forward to coming back to you with more information as it is available, as we strive to bring students the best possible educational experience in as safe a manner as possible for our whole community. Be safe and well,

Dr. Sal

In a letter sent to the WCSU community, no students will be allowed on campus for two weeks except for those already on campus who the university urges to remain on-campus until students are let back on.