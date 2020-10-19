Governor Lamont updates travel advisory list requirements

Connecticut saw a slight decrease in the COVID-19 positivity rate. The state had administered 71,905 tests and 1,191 of them came back positive.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont is holding a press conference at 4:30 PM to provide an update on Connecticut's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The infection rate has fluctuated last week between 2% and 2.4%, as the state reached its highest rate since June.

On Monday, Connecticut showed a slight decrease in the COVID-19 positivity rate. From October 16 to 18, CT administered 71,905 tests and 1,191 came back positive. This yields a positivity rate of about 1.7 percent.

There was an increase of 11 people hospitalized in the state. The current total of people in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 is now 195 patients. There were 12 more COVID-19 related deaths reported over the weekend. Connecticut reports there have been 4,554 deaths due to the virus.

Lamont also announced an update on CT's travel advisory list. The old policy required travelers from states with 10 cases per 100,000 or 5 percent positivity rate to quarantine for two weeks if they are coming to CT. The new update on Monday will now include states 10 cases per 100,000 and a 5 percent positivity rate. the Governor repeatedly said during the press conference for residents to stay close to home as much as they can.

Connecticut recently surpassed its 2 millionth tests Monday.

Gov. Lamont said Thursday that Canterbury, Danbury, East Lyme, Griswold, Hartford, Montville, Norwich, New London, Preston, Sprague, and Windham were the municipalities with more than 15 cases per 100,000.