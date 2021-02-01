Over 6,000 COVID-19 deaths in Connecticut

Latest report from state shows drop in positivity rate from around 9% down to 7%.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut has now lost more than 6,000 people to COVID-19, according to new numbers released by the office of Governor Ned Lamont on Saturday.

As of January 01, 2021, at 8:30 PM, 62,526 tests were administered and 4,412 came back positive, for a 7.06% rate. Numbers released on Wednesday and Thursday had shown a positivity rate of around 9%. The state typically does not release COVID data on weekends, but provided a data update today after not providing it on Friday because of the New Year's holiday.

Along with the positivity rate, the number of hospitalizations also decreased by eighty patients. There are currently 1,056 COVID-19 patients listed in Connecticut hospitals.

But another 104 COVID-related deaths were recorded, bringing the state's total to 6,099 since the virus reached Connecticut.