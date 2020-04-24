Corrections employees put on rolling rally to protest Covid-19 conditions at work

About 30 cars adorned with signs and full of workers showed up to voice their concerns.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Car horns blared outside the headquarters of the Department of Corrections in Wethersfield where employees who work the prison system held a “Public Safety Caravan”.

About 30 cars adorned with signs and full of workers showed up to voice their concerns. Shirley Watson, a social worker at Macdougall-Walker Correctional Facility in Somers insisted that inmates crowding in groups is prevalent — and that creates a danger.

“We need to establish protocols within the facilities where inmates are congregating,” Watson said. “We’re also still getting (inmate) transfers and that only increases the potential from the contagion.”

Bianca Stedman, a nurse and SEIU 1199 Union delegate who works at Garner Correctional in Newtown made a plea for more PPE’s.

“Particularly we are requesting the N-95’s which are more solid.” Stedman, who was undeterred by the rainy weather added, “we are going to keep fighting and we’re not going to stop.”