Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center on lockdown after 2nd positive test

Second inmate in 2 days to test positive

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Department of Corrections officials said Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville is on lockdown after a second inmate tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The offender is a 24-year old male, said officials.

Officials said in a statement, "The individual began exhibiting symptoms associated with the coronavirus on Thursday, March 26, 2020, and was removed and isolated from the rest of the facility’s population. He was subsequently tested, and a positive result was confirmed. The individual’s name is being withheld due to HIPAA regulations."

They said the offender is housed in the Corrigan building of the facility. Prior to developing symptoms, the affected offender was in a two-person cell. The cellmate was subsequently tested for the presence of the virus. In addition to the cellmate, eight other offenders at the facility have also been tested for possible exposure, and the Department is awaiting results of those tests.