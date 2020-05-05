Costco to limit meat purchases

Costco is limiting poultry, beef, and pork purchases to three items per person to "Help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need."

Costco has become the latest retailer to limit meat purchases.

It comes as meat processing facilities across the country have suspended or slowed down operations due to the spread of coronavirus among employees.

Costco is limiting poultry, beef, and pork purchases to three items per person to "Help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need."

This is in step with other supermarkets across the country like Shoprite and Wegmans that are also limiting meat purchases.

The chairman of the largest meat processing company, Tyson Foods, recently wrote an op-ed in the New York Times and Washington Post warning that the food supply chain is breaking as meat processing plants are forced to close.

He says millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain.

And as a result, there will be a limited supply of products available in grocery stores.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union estimates 22 meat processing plants have closed at some point in the past two months as these facilities are hit by coronavirus outbreaks.

But despite the disruptions, industry analysts say the U.S. Is in no danger of a mass food shortage any time soon.

The country still has hundreds of millions of pounds of frozen meat waiting to be sold.

So people will still have plenty to eat, even if they can’t always get what they want.

President Trump recently signed an executive order ensuring meat processing plants stay open during the coronavirus pandemic, invoking the defense production act.