Count them in, a census initiative in Hartford and across the State

CONNECTICUT, USA — Clicking on or calling in, the Hartford Public Library and Hartford Next made Wednesday "Census Day of Action".

Leticia Cotto the customer experience officer for the Hartford Public Library explained the "Call 5" Campaign where people are being asked to sign up for the 2020 Census in the capital city and then contact five friends and family members to do the same thing.

"As of yesterday our numbers in Hartford are around 42 percent," Cotto said, "and we want our numbers to be a lot higher than that." Cotto added, "it's very simple and it only takes ten minutes."

In Meriden, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz attended a meal distribution event at Maloney High School which was the perfect setting to get more people to sign up for the Census. Statewide, Bysiewicz noted that around 65 percent of residents have filled out their Census form but there is still room for many more to sign up.

"There couldn't be a more important time to stand up and be counted," she said.