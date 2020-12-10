Cousins cut from the same cloth; the mask making mission in Ashford

Over 8,000 masks have been made since the beginning of April.

ASHFORD, Conn. — Cutting and sewing, folding and pleating, cousins Jane Allely and Nancy Whitham have been making masks since the pandemic began.

The fabrics -- football fields worth -- have been donated and their mission for their community continues; to provide free masks to anyone who wants one. “It gives us purpose,” Allely said, “one thing has led to another and we are over 8000 masks.”

From firehouses to veterans' homes, Allely and Whitham have provided the face coverings on a daily basis, and, anyone who stops by Oakes Road in Ashford can take a mask for themselves. “It’s totally free and we don’t accept cash donations,” Whitham said. Allely added, “it’s a feel-good thing and it’s a necessity.” Allely is a retiree who says she can make about 50 masks a day, sometimes working 12 hours a day. “We have shipped to 23 states,” she noted.

Both Allely and Whitham think they have many more mask-making days ahead, Allely ended by saying, “the whole community and all our friends have been so supportive.”