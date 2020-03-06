Doctors warn protesters to march smart during pandemic

Social distancing during protests, hasn’t been the norm, much to the concern of doctors.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Protests are taking place across the country and in, seemingly, every corner of Connecticut as the fallout from the George Floyd case continues.

With so many people taking to the streets, at UConn Health Center, infectious disease specialists there are joining the chorus of concerned doctors who see the protests as a way to spread Covid-19.

Lisa Chirch, a doctor of infectious diseases at UConn Health said, “For sure, we understand why this is happening and why people are doing this.” Dr. Chirch added that in regards to any protests, “there has to be a safe way to do it and the way is to maintain social distancing and wear a mask.”

Of course social distancing during protests, hasn’t been the norm, much to the concern of doctors. “It’s probably the last thing on peoples’ minds,” Dr. Chirch added. “But it was the first thing on peoples’ minds until recently and so trying to marry these conflicts is very difficult.”

Dr. Maurcio Montezuma, also a doctor of infectious diseases at UConn Health said, “I feel people have the right to protest but they also should be careful… and always use protection with a facemask.”