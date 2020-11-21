COVID-19 care centers reopening amid nursing home outbreaks

State Department of Public Health spokesman Av Harris said Friday that a “recovery center” in Meriden reopened last week and another in Torrington is set to open soo

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut is reopening health care centers dedicated solely to treating COVID-19 patients amid a resurgence of the coronavirus, including in nursing homes.

State Department of Public Health spokesman Av Harris said Friday that a “recovery center” in Meriden reopened last week and another in Torrington is set to open soon.

The Meriden facility already exceeded its initial capacity of 30 patients and has set up another 30 beds. The centers treat coronavirus patients after they leave the hospital and before they return to nursing homes.