Confirmed COVID-19 case at Helen Street Elementary School in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. — Helen Street Elementary School principal, Michael Lorenzo announced that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter home to families, he noted the person was out sick during the day, but was in constant contact with the school nurse.

The school district was notified Wednesday night and determined the staff member will remain home and quarantine for 14 days.

Written results of a negative COVID-19 test would are required by Hamden Public Schools before being allowed to return to the building.

According to the letter, Helen Street Elementary remains open, but a classroom-cohort of 8 students have been asked to stay home and quarantine for 14 days.

Principal Lorenzo said he and the school nurse had the closest contact with the individual and were directed to remain home until receiving test results.

Other members of the Grade Level are being tested, as well.

The entire unit – classrooms, bathrooms, common area – was thoroughly sanitized and cleaned before anyone entered Thursday, he wrote.

Assistant Superintendent Chris Melillo told FOX61 that the district believes exposure was limited, however it was recommended that the cohort be tested for coronavirus.

Hamden's Medical Department is monitoring the situation closely and advising all next steps.

"I can positively assure you that we are following all district and CDC guidelines in an effort to maintain the safest learning environment for all of our students and staff," Principal Lorenzo said. "As I receive more updated information I will pass that along to you. I ask that you use this situation to show everyone what a strong school community we are by coming together to support each other and to provide your children with the strength and encouragement they so need from you and all of us right now."

Hamden Public Schools students returned on September 15.