More COVID cases linked to Maine wedding reception

A local hospital says one person associated with the outbreak has died.

BOSTON — More cases of COVID-19 have been traced back to a recent wedding reception in Maine.

Health officials said Saturday that 53 cases have now been linked to the Aug. 7 reception in Millinocket. A local hospital says one person associated with the outbreak has died.

The reception at the Big Moose Inn exceeded the state's indoor gathering limit, among other violations of state rules.