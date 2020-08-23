More COVID cases linked to Maine wedding reception

BOSTON — More cases of COVID-19 have been traced back to a recent wedding reception in Maine.
Health officials said Saturday that 53 cases have now been linked to the Aug. 7 reception in Millinocket. A local hospital says one person associated with the outbreak has died.
The reception at the Big Moose Inn exceeded the state's indoor gathering limit, among other violations of state rules.
About 65 people attended the event. The limit was 50. Meanwhile in New Hampshire, Motorcycle Week is underway in Laconia but some bars and pubs won't be serving customers.