COVID-19 cases rising in Connecticut ahead of Thanksgiving travel

The state is still seeing a lower percentage than nearby states, but there is concern about a COVID-19 spread as people travel in and out of Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate is above 3% ahead of Thanksgiving. The state is still seeing a lower percentage than other nearby states, but as people travel in and out of Connecticut for the holiday, there is concern about its spread.

However, the governor says not as much as last year.

"It's not like it was in the bad old days where other states would be 8-10 times ours, we didn't necessarily want people flying back from Florida because of the real fear of contagion," Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Officials said there is a safe way people can travel this holiday season.

"Obviously, if you're traveling I hope to God you've been vaccinated, I hope your family's been vaccinated, I hope you've gotten that booster," Lamont added. "I think you can afford to travel but you can afford to travel safely and that's the best way to do it."

For families that are getting together again after not being able to celebrate together last year, it's also provided some peace of mind.

"I'm pretty comfortable," Bryan Pocius, of Hastings-on-Hudson, NY told FOX61. "My parents were not comfortable until they got their vaccinations and I do, and my children now do, so we're pretty comfortable with it, yeah."

Pocius is among those who will be spending at least part of the holiday in Connecticut.

"My wife is from Connecticut and my parents are from Rhode Island so I'm going to Rhode Island early to see them and we will reconvene for Thanksgiving in Connecticut and then go back to Rhode Island to see them," he added.

Others are traveling to pick up loved ones. College students returning home will go back to campus after the weekend unlike last fall semester when many schools finished up with only remote learning.

This year, the back and forth between school and home, does have some parents concerned.

"Very concerned but luckily we're both vaccinated so no issues," Brian Simon, of Weymouth, MA said. "Just encouraging her and myself to wear masks and just trying to keep distance from people."

Officials said whether you are sitting around the table with people from in or out of state, getting vaccinated and getting your booster shot is the best way to keep everyone safe.

"If you have a fully vaccinated group of people and fully boosted group of people I think you're at your highest level of protection in terms of the number of people you're going to see," Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the Dept. of Public Health said.

