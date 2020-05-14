COVID-19 impacting families decisions on college

"Social distancing at a residence hall is not an easy thing to do"

DANBURY, Conn. — There is still so much unknown about how COVID-19 will impact us in the coming months and that is impacting colleges and universities.

And, this is also putting students and their parents in a tough spot.

"It’s a crazy world that we live in, really," said Nico Lepore, a senior at Immaculate High School in Danbury, who is not only missing out on prom and a traditional high school graduation, but also the full college experience, at least to start.

"We decided that, because of the pandemic going on, that Nico would not live at school, at least the first semester," said Lisa DeMatteis-Lepore, Nico's mother.

Nico will be commuting to Sacred Heart University.

"I think, especially because nobody really knows what the future holds, I think that it’s safer, it’s smarter to take this precaution now," said Nico Lepore.

"The thought of sending him really far away right now, it’s not something we felt would be a good idea," his mom said.

The University of New Haven says some of their incoming freshmen are also choosing to commute, but that’s not the case for returning students.

"We’re getting record registration and housing registrations," Greg Eichhorn, Vice President of Enrollment and Student Success at the University of New Haven.

The high housing demand could pose challenges for these institutions if social distancing is still required.

"Social distancing at a residence hall is not an easy thing to do," said Eichhorn.

But, schools are still uncertain how COVID is going to impact enrollment because there is a financial component.

"Families are struggling and when enrollment’s off so are colleges and universities," said Eichhorn.