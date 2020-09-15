COVID-19 case confirmed at Colchester Elementary School

Officials said in a release that Colchester Public Schools will remain open and students will continue to be taught in cohorts.

COLCHESTER, Connecticut — Officials announced Tuesday that a member of the Colchester Elementary School community has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating.

According to Superintendent Jeffrey Burt, the school district has collaborated with the Chatham Health District (CHD) to assess the risk of transmission.

Everyone who came into contact with the individual who tested positive has been contacted for contact tracing.

