Gov. Lamont holds briefing as salons and casinos reopen

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is continuing to see a downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly two weeks after phase one of reopening the state.

The current number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 42,201 as of Sunday, though the governor's office states that there was an upload error with the data and that the full number of new cases will be updated today. The number of laboratory-confirmed deaths is 3,944, an increase of 32 people

The number of hospitalizations has gone down by 52.

June 1 also begins the day that salons and barbershops can reopen. Their initial start date of May 20th had been pushed back to June 1st out of safety concerns. New measures have been put in place to keep customers and stylists safe.

Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun also plan on reopening Monday, despite the governor's hesitance. Safety measures have also been put in place there as well to protect visitors and employees. Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun will be the first casinos in the northeast to reopen.

While the casinos say they’re taking every precaution into consideration, Gov. Lamont has expressed concern over the reopening.

He said his team has visited the casinos to see the safety measures first hand: "We’ve gone out and visited both Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun. Our healthcare team looked at some of the protocols they've put in place and we’ve given them in written form some very specific suggestions."

Both casinos will be operating at limited capacity.

Governor Lamont is encouraging Connecticut residents to sign up for CTAlert, the state’s emergency alert system, which provides text message notifications to users. To subscribe, text the keyword COVIDCT to 888-777.