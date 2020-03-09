Gov. Lamont to give update on COVID-19 response in CT @ 4 PM

The update comes as some state lawmakers criticize Gov. Lamont's decision to extend executive powers

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news conference this afternoon on the state's response effort to COVID-19.

The update comes as Gov. Lamont faces some criticism from residents and lawmakers over his decision to extend executive powers to February 2021.

Gov. Lamont first declared a public health emergency on March 10th, two days after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state. Eight days later on March 18th, the first death was reported.

It's now almost six months later, and the executive powers were set to expire on September 9th. Gov. Lamont said he welcomed everybody's input (when deciding to extend the executive power) but he wanted to lead with science, not politics.

“I welcome everybody’s input but rather than make it more of a political process I think what I’d love to do is lead with the science… and then keep the legislature involved closely along the way,” says Governor Lamont.

The extension of the state of emergency means all executive orders and restrictions will continue including mask mandates, travel restrictions, and reopening phases which has impacted businesses across the state.

But some state leaders are unhappy with the decision.

“The power he is taking right now is extraordinary and well beyond the scope of the public health pandemic,” says Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-86).

Republican lawmakers said they understand this is still a public health emergency, but argue that Connecticut’s COVID-19 numbers have improved and that the executive orders are now too broad. They also want to be involved with deciding how to push the state forward.

“March in Connecticut does not look anywhere near the same September in Connecticut looks. Because of that, the way we govern has to look different," said Rep. Themis Kalrides (R-114). "The broad nature of these executive orders has included public health, the economy, it’s put a limit on people’s right to sue, a limit on contractual obligations between landlords and tenants. We need to sit down with the governor and legislatures from both sides and have a comprehensive conversation on how we should move forward."