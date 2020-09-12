Testing ramps up in Connecticut ahead of the holidays

Some people in line told said they were there getting tested as a precaution and are nervous to see the daily infection rate jump after Thanksgiving

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Typically, the only packed parking lots you see during the holiday season are at malls, but in the year of COVID-19, parking lots around the state are also filling with lines of cars as people get tested.

A steady stream of cars rolled through the Rentschler Field testing site Wednesday morning.

“With the Thanksgiving upsurge, it’s always important to keep checking and make sure. I mean you never know maybe something caught from somewhere. Christmas coming through. Family getting together, grandkids, not from far and wide,” said Judy Buonome from Glastonbury.

Harald Schneider and his family needed to get tested after traveling.

“It also helps that everyone is taking care of themselves. Wearing the face masks. And using bacterial gel,” said Schneider.

Health experts are reminding people that a negative test does not rule out COVID.

The CDC says a negative test result only means that you did not have COVID-19 at the time of testing or that your sample was collected too early in your infection.

You could also be exposed to COVID-19 after the test and then get infected and spread the virus to others.