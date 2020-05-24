CT COVID-19 Updates: Hospitalizations continue to decline, 18 more deaths reported

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we near phase one of the state's reopen date.

HARTFORD, Conn — May 24

Governor Lamont's office announced the data for Sunday, May 24.

Eighteen new deaths were reported. The number of hospitalizations continues to go down, with 23 less than Saturday.

New data released Friday show coronavirus-related deaths increased by more than 260 in nursing homes compared with last week, bringing the total to 2,190.

Leaders of industry groups for nursing homes and assisted living centers the figures relect how easily the coronavirus spreads, not quality of care.

According to the office:

The following is a summary of the day-to-day newly reported data on cases, deaths, and tests in Connecticut. It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected.

Overall Summary Total Since Yesterday

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases 40,468 +446

COVID-19-Associated Deaths 3,693 +18

Patients Currently Hospitalized 701 - 23

COVID-19 Test Reported 214,136 +5,769