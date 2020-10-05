CT COVID-19 updates: Panel to discuss where schools stand amid reopen planning

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to separate facts from fear.

May 10

Gov. Lamont provides update on Connecticut's COVID-19 response efforts

Governor Lamont provided the following updates as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

The governor's office said there were 570 new laboratory confirmed cases and the death toll has risen to 2,967, up 35 from Saturday.

Hospitalizations in Connecticut remain down as 59less people are being treated for a statewide total of 1,242 hospitalized.

The state first saw a drop in hospitalizations on April 18.

Rates have been consistently dropped since April 23, except for a one-day increase, which was reported on May 5.

The state has now performed 130,192 tests.



Members of an advisory group on easing Connecticut’s coronavirus shutdowns are weighing what to do about schools.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Sunday that the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group will hold a meeting Monday on the state education system and its ability to reopen.

The Democratic governor also says the state is seeking volunteers to help organizations that work with older adults and people with intellectual disabilities.