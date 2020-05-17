CT COVID-19 Updates: Lamont: 69 deaths; Hospitalization continue decline

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to separate facts from fear.

May 17

New Britain to receive laptops for high school students with greatest need

The first of three rounds of delivery of 60,000 Dell laptops for high school students in greatest need will begin arriving in Connecticut districts throughout the week of May 18th starting with New Britain on Monday morning. The arrival of the devices - initially expected to reach district identified shipping sites on or around May 25th - is slightly ahead of schedule.

A philanthropic gift of the Partnership for Connecticut, the laptops are intended to advance equitable access to technology in Alliance Districts who serve significant populations of students who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and support distance learning during school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Erin Stewart and Superintendent Nancy Sarra will be on hand New Britain High School.

Lamont: 69 deaths; Hospitalization continue decline

Gov. Ned Lamont's office said Sunday that 69 more people have died from COVID-19 related causes and the number of people under hospitalization continue to decline.

Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases 37,419 +716

COVID-19-Associated Deaths 3,408 +69

Patients Currently Hospitalized with COVID-19 937 -57

COVID-19 Test Reported 170,607 +5,852

For several additional graphs and tables containing more data, including a list of cases in every municipality, visit ct.gov/coronavirus.

