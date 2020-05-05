Costco to limit meat purchases

Costco is limiting poultry, beef, and pork purchases to three items per person to "Help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need."

WATERBURY, Conn. — Costco has become the latest retailer to limit meat purchases.

Costco stores are limiting poultry, pork, and beef purchases to three items per person to “help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need.”

The new rules limiting meat purchases at Costco and other grocers across the country come after the chairman of the meat processing company Tyson Foods recently warned that the food supply chain is breaking as meat processing plants are forced to close.

In an op-ed, John Tyson said millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain. As a result, he said there will be limited supply of product available in grocery stores.

The meat shortage even hitting Wendy’s. The fast food chain said some menu items are unavailable and one analyst estimated nearly one in five of Wendy’s restaurants are out of beef.

“The idea that the supply chain is breaking is related to the fact that we are seeing a bottleneck at the processing plants that are turning these animals into food. And that’s slower and we still have consumption occurring at the same pace but filling that consumption has slowed,” said UCONN animal science professor Cameron Faustman.

Faustman said that’s because several meat processing plants across the country have closed as workers fall ill with COVID-19.

“We have plenty of livestock but we don’t have the ability to process it in a timely manner to keep the meat flow. So now what happens is customers come in and if they’re purchasing their normal amount it’s not going to be replaced at the same rate it once was,” said Faustman.

So how worried do you have to be about a mass food shortage any time soon?

“We will see fewer options, and we will see less of an option than we’re used to but the idea that meat will be gone for good for weeks on end is not anything [industry analysts] are fearful of,” said Faustman.