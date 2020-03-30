COVID-19 CT updates: Connecticut Ferry operations suspended

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Key Facts:

Six Flags New England will open in mid-May

Connecticut Ferry operations suspended

Macy's to furlough store employees

Mystic Seaport to layoff nearly 200

Nearly 2,000 cases confirmed in state

Norwalk to close parks, beaches, reduce occupancy rates

New Haven to close playgrounds

Old Lyme announces first case

ProHealth Express Care Walk-in Centers closed

First case detected in Ellington and North Branford

Governor Lamont announced that Connecticut's Major Disaster Declaration has been approved, allowing additional federal assistance programs for the state.

Map released by the state to track numbers town by town

March 30

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo will be making an announcement, at 1:30 p.m. as he holds his daily briefing on NY's COVID-19 response.

Connecticut Ferry operations suspended

Service on the two Connecticut River ferries -- between Glastonbury and Rocky Hill, and Chester and Hadlyme -- has been suspended indefinitely during the Coronavirus COVID-19 crisis. The service typically operates from April 1 to November 30 each year.

Mystic Seaport to layoff nearly 200

Mystic Seaport and Museum, one of the state's main tourist attractions notified the state on Friday that it plans on laying off 199 workers.

Quinnipiac University donates medical supplies and food to help in the fight against COVID-19

Quinnipiac University is donating personal protective equipment, much-needed medical supplies, and food to support health care professionals in Connecticut on the frontline fighting the coronavirus and to help restock local food banks.

In addition, the university is working with the Town of Hamden to make 50 university-owned apartments available to first responders in need of living space as they self-isolate away from home.

Macy's to furlough store employees

Macy's will be furloughing it's retail store employees. The company announced on their website, "Across Macy’s, Bloomingdales, and Bluemercury brands, we will be moving to the absolute minimum workforce needed to maintain basic operations. This means the majority of our colleagues will go on furlough beginning this week. There will be fewer furloughs in our digital business, supporting distribution centers and call centers so we can continue to serve our customers online. At least through May, furloughed colleagues who are enrolled in health benefits will continue to receive coverage with the company covering 100% of the premium. We expect to bring colleagues back on a staggered basis as business resumes."

Six Flags New England will open in mid-May

Six Flags New England will open in mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter. Officials said in an email, "We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials."

For guests with prepaid tickets, the valid dates have been extended to the end of the 2020 season. For current 2020 Season Pass Holders, passes will be extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed. Six Flags New England Members will receive one additional month for each month that the park is closed, plus a free Membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 Season (and/or other bonus benefits, as applicable). For more information, please go to https://sixflags.com/newengland/coronavirus.

March 29

Nearly 2,000 cases confirmed in state

According to Gov. Lamont's office, an additional 469 Connecticut residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,993. To date, more than 11,900 tests have been conducted in Connecticut among both state and private laboratories. Approximately 404 people have been hospitalized. There has been another fatality due to complications of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total number of fatalities to 34 (21 in Fairfield County, 6 in New Haven County, 4 in Tolland County, 2 in Hartford County, and 1 in Middlesex County).

"It should be noted that the increase in hospitalizations reflected in today's report reflects a change to provide the most up-to-date information from the Connecticut Hospital Association. The distribution by county is based on where hospitals are located, not where patients reside."

Norwalk to close parks, beaches, reduce occupancy rates

Norwalk Mayor Harry Riling announced that as of Monday evening, he will order parks and beaches in the city to be closed and reduce occupancy of commercial buildings by 50%. Also only one person per family will be allowed to shop at a time.

“I’ve asked nicely and implored the public to practice physical distancing and to treat this public health crisis seriously. Unfortunately, many in our community are taking this too lightly. In the last 24 hours, we’ve had a 60 percent increase in cases and we now have over 200 positive cases. Extreme measures are necessary,” Mayor Rilling said. “These are drastic measures, but it is the only way we can slow this pandemic. Our health care system is going to be overloaded and that means more people getting sick and more people dying – not just from coronavirus, but from heart attacks, strokes, and other serious medical issues that require attention.”

Bridgeport to use Webster Bank Arena for hospital overflow

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim announced Sunday that he approved the Emergency Plan with the State of Connecticut Department of Emergency Management to stage Webster Bank Arena as the site for hospital overflow. The activation of this plan will provide hospitals in Connecticut with an Alternate Care Site for patients if there is a surge, or patient overflow due to Coronavirus.

The Alternate Care Site at the Arena will be equipped with 128 beds and various medical equipment to care for ambulatory or mild symptomatic patients. The City of Bridgeport Emergency Management reports that we can expect to see the arrival of equipment to the Arena by this Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

New Haven has 71 cases, plans to close playgrounds

Mayor Justin Elicker announced that there are now 71 case in the city.

Elicker said the city would move to close playgrounds at parks and city schools to discourage crowds. He said the parks would remain open.

There are several people in the fire and police departments that area awaiting test results.

ProHealth Express Care Walk-in Centers closed

All ProHealth Express Care Walk-in Centers centers are temporarily closed. "This allows our clinicians and staff to provide care at other ProHealth Physicians locations.

"If you need care, call us at 1-888-344-0007. If you have a life-threatening emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest ER.

Ellington Announces First Confirmed Positive Case of COVID-19

The first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in an Ellington resident was reported to the North Central District Health Department Sunday.

The individual is between 50-59 years of age. This person has not been hospitalized and has not been in a long-term care facility.

North Branford confirms first case

Sunday, the Connecticut Department of Public Health has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 for a North Branford resident. The individual is female and between the age of 60 and 70 years old.

Governor Ned Lamont says Major Disaster Declaration has been approved.

In a press release, Governor Lamont said that this approval is for public assistance, meaning that impacted state agencies and municipalities in all eight counties will be reimbursed for 75 percent of the costs associated with their response and emergency protective measures.

The governor’s other request for disaster assistance, including individual assistance that could provide Connecticut residents with a number of critical benefits, such as expanded unemployment assistance, food benefits, and child care assistance, remains under review by the White House.