First Congregational Church of Greenwich, Sen. Blumenthal honor those lost to COVID-19

A display of over 3,400 white flags aligned in rows. One for every person in the state of Connecticut that has passed from COVID-19

A church in Greenwich has made a display to honor the lives lost from COVID-19. They wanted to honor, remember and help their community grieve.

"What we are going through is tough," said Rev. Patrick Collins. "This visualizes that."

Monday morning, Rev. Collins will hold a ceremony to honor those lost to the virus. Sen. Blumenthal will be in attendance.

"This is what people really need to see," said COVID-19 survivor Tracey Lee. "They need to stop arguing over if they’re going to wear a mask or not. This is what it’s doing."

Each flag is placed every morning by Rev. Collins. He started placing the flags when the state neared 400 deaths. Since then, he’s had to bring the rows closer together to fit the thousands of flags that line the front lawn of the First Congregational Church of Greenwich.

"Every day it’s a part of my ritual," said Rev. Collins. "It’s a way that I can connect with a larger community and for myself personally."

Rev. Collins says he didn’t expect the simple gesture to receive so much attention from the community. Word of his project has spread internationally. He hopes it helps give people a chance to grieve and a moment to reflect.

"It’s important to remember how deadly this disease can be and how important it is that we stay apart from each other," said Sophie Grueterich.

Lee saw that impact first had. She and her boyfriend both contracted COVID-19 in mid-March. She called the display heartbreaking. It compelled her to stop and pay her respects.

"It was very, very hard. Having a loved one and he had it so bad with double pneumonia with it," said Lee. "We were lucky. We fought it and we survived it."

The experience reminded Lee of how delicate life can be. She says she’s enjoying all of life’s simpler moments.

"Be strong. Be smart. Be nice," said Lee. "We only get one life."