Free COVID-19 tests, thermometers available in Hartford today

HARTFORD, Conn. — Starting at 10 a.m., Hartford residents can head to the Bellizzi Middle School on South Street to get a free COVID-19 test.
They'll also be able to take home a thermometer for their school-aged child. See the full details below:
This testing site will only be up for one day.
As of yesterday, Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate was just over 1%.
During his daily briefing yesterday Governor Ned Lamont said he has appointed two co-chairs of a Vaccine Advisory Group that will report to the federal government the state's plans for what it will do when a COVID-19 vaccine is available.
Gov. Lamont also said he’d been told by the CDC to expect a vaccine as early as next April.
Until then, he said the state will try to keep up testing.