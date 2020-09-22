Free COVID-19 tests, thermometers available in Hartford today

This testing site will only be up for one day. As of yesterday, Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate was just over 1%.





During his daily briefing yesterday Governor Ned Lamont said he has appointed two co-chairs of a Vaccine Advisory Group that will report to the federal government the state's plans for what it will do when a COVID-19 vaccine is available.



Gov. Lamont also said he’d been told by the CDC to expect a vaccine as early as next April.



Until then, he said the state will try to keep up testing.





