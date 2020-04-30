COVID-19 'Hits home' for Rep. Jahana Hayes

Rep. Hayes' husband, a first responder in Waterbury, tested positive for the virus

COVID-19 has hit home for Connecticut Congresswoman Jahana Hayes. According to a release, Rep. Hayes’ husband has tested positive for the disease.

In a statement, Rep Hayes said, "This week, my husband, a first responder in the City of Waterbury was exposed to and tested positive for COVID-19 at his workplace. I'm incredibly grateful that at this time he seems to be healthy and asymptomatic."

Rep. Hayes said she was also tested for COVID-19 due to her exposure, but her test returned negative. Out of an abundance of caution, and in line with CDC guidance, Rep. Hayes said she will be quarantining at home for the next 14-days and self-monitoring for symptoms.

Rep. Jahana Hayes, who serves the fifth district of Connecticut, said she will be working remotely, talking with constituents and community leaders, and communicating daily with her colleagues as Congress works toward the next relief package.