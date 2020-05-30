COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend downward, deaths over 3,900

As of 4 p.m. on May 30, there are currently 533 people being treated for the virus. This down 44 people from Friday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Lamont's office provided updates Saturday afternoon on coronavirus in Connecticut.

As the state prepares for the reopening of casinos, barbershops and hair salons, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend downward.

As of 4 p.m. on May 30, there are currently 533 people being treated for the virus. This down 44 people from Friday.

There are now 42,022 people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state. Connecticut's total deaths related to COVID-19 is up 44 people from yesterday, bringing the total to 3,912. Fairfield, New Haven, and Hartford County have the most amount of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations.

For more information on Connecticut's COVID-19 numbers, click here.

On Friday, Gov. Lamont announced that the state had then seen one of its largest drops in hospitalizations.

The governor also signed an executive order Friday, relaxing social gathering restrictions.

Guidelines for Connecticut's houses of worship, which are now allowed to reopen June 1, were released and an update on casinos was provided.

He says people may have groups of up to 10 indoors and 25 outdoors, provided that social distancing is still practiced.

According to Lamont, churches will be allowed to reopen with only 100 people or 25 percent capacity in attendance.

Outside services will allow up to 150 people in attendance.

That announcement came a week after President Trump said governors should let places of worship to open "right now," and he would “override" them, if they did not abide by his request.

Casinos will begin their 'preliminary opening' Saturday, May 30. They will reopen officially a couple days later on June 1.