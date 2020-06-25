COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 1,000 in NYS

While NYS is seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, many states in the the south and west are seeing big increases in cases.

For the first time since March 18, the total COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped below 1,000 in New York State.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

On Wednesday Governor Cuomo, along with the governors from New Jersey and Connecticut, announced a travel advisory for visitors from out of state.

Travelers from states with high infection rates will need to quarantine for 14 days. Right now, that includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Texas. However, Cuomo said the list of states can change as the infection rates change.

Cuomo said New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have worked hard to get the transmission of COVID-19 down and they don't want to see it go up again.

Five regions, including the Finger Lakes region of which Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties are a part of, are on track to enter Phase 4 on Friday. Western New York is expected to enter Phase 4 next week.

Phase 4 includes:

Low-risk, outdoor arts and entertainment, including zoos and botanical gardens at 33% capacity

Low-risk indoor arts and entertainment, including museums and aquariums at 25% capacity

Film and movie production

Higher education

Professional sports without fans

Also, under Phase 4, indoor religious gatherings will be able to increase occupancy up to 33% up from the current 25%. Social gatherings of up to 50 people will now be allowed, up from 25 in Phase 3.