COVID-19 hospitalizations in CT continue to trend downward, cases rise above 40,000

As of 3:30 p.m. on May 23, there are currently 724 people hospitalized due to the virus. This down 16 people from Friday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Lamont's office provided updates Saturday afternoon on Connecticut's response to coronavirus.

As the state heads into Memorial Day Weekend, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend downward.

There are now 40,022 people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state. Connecticut's total deaths related to COVID-19 is up 38 people from yesterday, bringing the total to 3,675. Fairfield, New Haven, and Hartford County have the most amount of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations.

For more information on Connecticut's COVID-19 numbers, click here.

Earlier this week, Gov. Lamont announced the state's infection rate remained below 5 percent as phase one of reopening launched.

The governor said he felt good about Connecticut's reopening and was looking to move forward, as the next round of opening includes more businesses, and educational services.

Connecticut's phase two is tentatively set for June 20th and phase three, could follow four weeks after, according to Lamont.

At his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon, the governor laid out a potential plan the the second phase.

The sectors that could possibly reopen in a month include:

Accommodation (hotels)

Gym, fitness & sports clubs

All personal services including nail salons

Outdoor arts, entertainment and events (up to 50 people)

Movie theaters

Bowling alleys

Social clubs, pools

All museums, zoos, aquariums

Restaurants (indoor, no bar)

Phase two will also allow certain aspects of education and community services to open including: