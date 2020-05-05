New Haven distributes masks to businesses, residents

50,000 masks will be distrubuted on a first-come, first-serve basis

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Mask distribution sites have been popping up across the state.

60,000 masks in total being handed out in the city of New Haven today at two different distribution sites. According to New Haven’s mayor Justin Elicker it’s less important which kind of mask you’re wearing and more important that you’re just wearing one.

“ We had 100,000 masks, we thought they would last a week, they lasted one day so we’ve been going ever since. We are approaching 1 million masks delivered in Connecticut,” said Bob Stefanowski.

Masks for Heros is continuing their mission today to supply masks to those who need them, this time in New Haven.

Hundreds of cars got in line to receive masks this morning. Each vehicle getting a pack of five masks.

The Stefanowski’s started this mission with 100,000 masks, but as the need continued to grow they partnered with different companies to purchase more masks.

“ We had a great partnership with the Jewish Federation of New Haven so we created a charity, we’ve had a lot of corporate donations and a lot of people signing up on the website to donate, it’s just gotten momentum. We’ve had three now, will have somewhere between 8,000 to 10,000 cars come through here today and will distribute 50,000 masks and we’re going to keep going, the demand seems to be out there and we’re going to keep pushing it.”

Meanwhile on the other side of the city, the CBIA along with the city and the state partnered to provide masks for small business owners. As business is slowly begin to reopen, New Haven’s mayor Justin Elicker said it’s more important than ever to have a mask.

“ We’re getting into a new way of living, probably for another year or so. Social distancing is going to to happen for quite a long time and wearing a mask is another way we can protect each other from spreading the virus,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

They are they handed out about 10,000 masks today, to small business owners.

But Mayor Elicker reminding resident S who may not have gotten a mask today, that any kind of face covering is better than nothing.