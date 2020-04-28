COVID-19 outbreaks in food processing plants expected to impact supermarket supply

Several food processing plants across the country are now closed or working at a reduced capacity, as they deal with sick employees.

CONNECTICUT, USA — First, it was toilet paper and cleaning supplies. Now, shoppers are going to have to be patient in their quest for chicken, pork, and beef because of COVID-19.

Several food processing plants across the country are now closed or working at a reduced capacity, as they deal with sick employees. But, grocers want to assure shoppers the food supply is not running dry.

“With a couple of plants that closed, the Smithfield plant and the Tyson plants that have closed, we’re probably going to see pork tightening up a little bit,” said Chris Romeo of West Side Marketplace in Rocky Hill.

“We anticipate there could be some shortages on beef and chicken and pork over the next 60 to 90 days,” said Wayne Pesce, President of the Connecticut Food Association.

He said these processing plants face challenges other than the lack of PPE or social distancing.

“A lot of those folks tend to live close to each other and commute to work together and they work very closely together as well,” said Pesce.

North Madison’s Roberts Food Center has been able to sustain most inventory by using various sources, however “they are buying a little heavier on beef than they have been in the past,” said Robert Fusco, Owner, of Roberts Food Center in Madison. “Plus, you have nicer weather out there. So, people are grilling a little bit.”

But, with the waves of shortages in the coming months, grocers suggest shoppers must be flexible.

“Fish is available,” said Romeo. “A lot of seafood is available. A lot of deli meats.”

With the supply and demand out of balance, of course, prices will increase, and the timing of that is terrible.

“You’ve got more people that are seeking assistance, more people that are on unemployment,” Pesce said.

The grocers encourage purchasing only what you need.

“Hopefully, that supply chain will pick back up and keep everybody well-stocked,” Pesce said.

The Connecticut Food Association said pork production has dropped by at least 25% because of the COVID-19 interruptions and pork prices are now up by 30% since last week

“Just be patient with this whole thing and I think everything should be fine,” Romeo said