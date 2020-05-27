St. Vincent's Medical Center employee makes an improbable COVID comeback

"I just want to thank everybody for not giving up on me too early you know."

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — As Connecticut approaches 4,000 deaths, associated with COVID-19, a Bridgeport man was supposed to be among the statistics. Instead, he is a COVID comeback story.

It’s not often you can credit your employer with your recovery from a life threatening illness. But, that’s exactly the case for 58-year-old Ray Piccinino.

Wednesday morning, inside St. Vincent's Medical Center, marked the first embrace, since April 3rd, for Ray Piccinino, his wife, son and grandson.

"I just want to thank everybody for not giving up on me too early you know," said Piccinino to a lobby packed with his supporters.

Doctors actually told the family that Ray, who required the assistance of a ventilator for over a month, likely would not recover.

"To have to sit there and prepare his obituary and to call the funeral homes to make arrangements it was it was really hard," said Elaine Piccinino, his wife.

His prognosis was devastating news for his co-workers, as well. He's been employed for 33 years as a plumber for St. Vincent's Medical Center.

"I broke down and cried," said Chris Silva, a co-worker. "I mean, you know, I love him like a brother,"

But, despite multiple seizures, organ failures and blood clots, Ray Piccininio beat the odds, waking up several days after his grandson's 12th birthday and a special wedding anniversary.

"It was my 25th anniversary and the present for my wife is that I woke up," he said to cheers.

His grandson, Raymond, had tears in his eyes after hugging his papa.

"He’s fun to hang around with and all that and play with and talk to," said the 12 year old.

Piccinino's son, yes, also named Raymond, feels this outcome was fitting.

"He’d give you the shirt off his back in a snowstorm," the patient's son said.

And, when he first came outside of St. Vincent's, Ray Piccinino made it a point to thank every co-worker that saved his life.

"They worked me hard and I just thank God that he gave me another chance," said the patient, who dropped over 40 pounds during his illness.

"This is a real miracle that he’s alive and with us today," his teary eyed wife said.