COVID-19 positivity rate and hospitalizations increase again

Connecticut reported the COVID-19 positivity rate for Thursday was a 1.7 percent. Current hospitalizations rose to 134 patients.

CONNECTICUT, USA — On Friday, the state reported an increase the COVID-19 positivity rate and current hospitalizations.

Governor Ned Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 statistics showing Connecticut administered 17,257 tests Thursday and 290 of them came back positive. The positive rate from the mentioned results is about a 1.7 percent.

Current hospitalizations also increased from Wednesday by six new people. Connecticut now has 134 patients being treated for COVID-19. Fairfield County saw the biggest increase in hospitalizations with 11 people.

There were three new COVID-19 related deaths reported bring Connecticut's death tool to 4,530 people. Hartford County has the most confirmed COVID-19 related deaths with 1,120 people.