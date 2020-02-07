COVID-19 positivity remains less than one percent, hospitalizations increase slightly

Gov. Ned Lamont also said Thursday that the 4th of July weekend is important for Connecticut in terms of looking ahead to Phase 3 reopening.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate continues to remain less than one percent as the Fourth of July weekend approaches.

There were 11,461 tests administered and 74 of those tests came back positive. This is a .6% rate of positivity. The state did see a slight increase in current hospitalizations which is now at 101 people, one more person than yesterday. The state also recorded two more people who have died due to the virus bring the death toll to 4,326 people.

Gov. Ned Lamont also said Thursday that the 4th of July weekend is important for Connecticut in terms of looking ahead to Phase 3 reopening.

However, Lamont said there were no plans to move forward with phase 3 any time soon. It is unlikely to bar areas will open this month.

"I'm just looking around the rest of the country. I see Texas, I see Florida, Southern California, all closing down bars and I'm learning from that."