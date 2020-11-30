COVID-19 related deaths in CT surpasses 5,000 people

CONNECTICUT, USA — On Monday, Connecticut surpassed a grim milestone by surpassing 5,000 COVID-19 related deaths.
Governor Ned Lamont held a news briefing at 4 p.m. Monday to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts. Over the weekend (11/27 through 11/29) Connecticut saw 59 more COVID-19 related deaths. The death toll is now 5,020 people. There were 81 new current hospitalizations over the weekend. There are now 1,098 people in the hospital being treated for the virus.
Connecticut administered 106,821 tests over the weekend and 4,714 came back positive. The positivity rate from the weekend is 4.4 percent. Lamont said during his press conference the positivity rate has been trending downward over a brief time. Lamont added saying Connecticut may have the fifth or sixth best COVID-19 positivity rate in the country.