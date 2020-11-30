COVID-19 related deaths in CT surpasses 5,000 people

Governor Ned Lamont held a news briefing at 4 p.m. Monday to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts. Over the weekend (11/27 through 11/29) Connecticut saw 59 more COVID-19 related deaths. The death toll is now 5,020 people. There were 81 new current hospitalizations over the weekend. There are now 1,098 people in the hospital being treated for the virus.