COVID-19 Relief Bill will send $9 Billion to Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — About $9 billion will be coming to the state of Connecticut through the COVID-19 Relief Bill. The money will be going to local businesses restaurants, mental health, education, transportation, families, and more.

Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal arrived back in Hartford just a few hours after the bill was passed.

"This is a really significant piece of legislation," said Murphy. "It is not perfect, but it is going to be a game-changer for our efforts in Connecticut to turn the corner on coronavirus."

The bill took longer than Murphy and Blumenthal would have liked but they say it is a start.

"This money coming into Connecticut and going to Connecticut families that are in really dire need this holiday season. It's going to save lives," said Murphy.

Of the $9 billion coming to Connecticut, $81 million of that will go to education. Particularly elementary schools and special education in hopes of providing more resources and staff. They hope the same will be done with the $25 million going to mental health facilities.

Local businesses and restaurants are seeing more aid from the revamped PPP loan as well. There are now 3.5 times more financial protections and you can apply for the loan a second time.

"That’s really important in a cold-weather state where more restaurants are going to have a hard time getting customers through the door," said Murphy.

Unemployment benefits will not run out with the passing of the bill. An extra $300 will be in checks until mid-March.

Stimulus checks are also on their way. Individuals will receive $600 checks while a family of four could get $2,400. They project this will put a $1.6 billion boost into Connecticut’s local economy.

"And it will be in people’s pockets within days," said Blumenthal.

Even with some extra money in their pockets, consumers may be hesitant to spend it. Blumenthal believes this relief in conjunction with additional funding for vaccine distribution and the promise of a second relief bill could do just that.

"The next one has to come right on its heels because small businesses and families and communities, we all need another shot in the arm for them to survive," said Blumenthal.