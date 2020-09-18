Sen. Murphy hosts roundtable with Hartford leaders on pandemic help

Sen. Murphy is calling for a new COVID-19 stimulus bill to bring relief to communities in Connecticut, school districts, frontline workers and small businesses

HARTFORD, Conn. — The State of Connecticut has been hit hard by COVID-19 and now lawmakers are looking to see what’s necessary to help get the state and capital city the help it needs.

At 9 a.m., Senator Chris Murphy will be holding a roundtable discussion in Hartford with city leaders.



He is calling for a new COVID-19 stimulus bill to bring relief to communities in Connecticut, school districts, frontline workers, and small businesses.



First responders, health care workers, and state legislators are expected to speak about what they need.



Lawmakers in Washington D.C. have been at odds over a second stimulus package.



Democrats and Republicans have not come to an agreement as to what should be included.

Negotiations remain far apart. All the key players in the entrenched impasse over a COVID-19 rescue package instead focused their energies on finger-pointing and gamesmanship, even as political nervousness was on the rise among Democrats frustrated by a stalemate in which their party shares the blame. There remained no sign that talks between the White House and congressional Democrats would restart.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says any deal will have to include far more than just another set of “Trump checks” and a handful of other priorities.

“All they want is to have the President’s name on a check going out. …. That’s all he really cares about,” Pelosi said. “We have to do more than just have the Republicans check a box.”