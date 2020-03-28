COVID-19 resources for Connecticut homeless population

State Representative Brandon McGee discussed what the funds will be used for and housing options available for the homeless population.

COVID-19 concerns are affecting entire communities - especially the homeless community, many are now looking to find what new resources are available.

The Department of Housing recently released more than $700,000 in rapid rehousing funds to create permanent housing options for the state’s homeless population. State Representative Brandon McGee discussed what the funds will be used for and housing options available for the homeless population.

According to McGee, a portion of authorized funding will be used for 100 hotel rooms across the state for homeless individuals 60 and over. DOH sought out suite hotels so two individuals could be placed in each room.

The goal of the hotels is two-fold, one to remove those most at risk from communal living situations as well as decreasing the overall capacity of the homeless shelters.

McGee said the funds will also be used to identify additional spaces throughout the state for our homeless population.

The goal of this is to deconcentrate the shelters by providing each homeless individual an individual room, which will decrease the transmission of the virus as well as to create isolation space for when a homeless individual exhibits COVID-19 symptoms or tests positive for the virus.