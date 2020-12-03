COVID-19 school shutdowns continue: Hartford, West Hartford, South Windsor

This will begin March 16 and be reevaluated by officials two weeks later.

School shutdowns are happening across the state amidst coronavirus concerns. On Thursday, Waterbury, Vernon, South Windsor, Ellington, West Hartford, and Hartford school districts announced closures.

Connecticut typically requires students to be in the classroom for 180 days, but as Governor Lamont waived that requirement this week, many districts now have the option to shut down schools while dealing with Covid-19 concerns.

For two weeks all Hartford Public and CREC Magnet Schools will be shutting down starting Monday.

“We are making this decision today to give families enough time to prepare for the closure and I hope everyone knows this is not a decision any of us take lightly,” Mayor Luke Bronin said at a press conference Thursday. Bronin said the decision to close schools is an effort to stay ahead of the Covid-19 virus.

It’s a decision also made by nearby districts such as South Windsor, where they’re now monitoring a potential case of Covid-19.

“My kids and my wife they’re going to stay in the home, we don’t have a choice, what we are going to do,” South Windsor parent Lokmam Muhammad said.

In Hartford, some parents said they will be making adjustments to watch their children, while others are finding the shutdown more difficult to deal with.

“I work third shift, so it's not going to be as hard for me, my mom will be taking care of mine, unlike my sister, she’s a school bus driver, she doesn’t know how long schools are going to be out and who’s going to watch her kids,” Hartford parent Nancy Santiago said.

School officials emphasized the city will still provide meals to families who rely on the school day to feed their children.

“We are taking into consideration all the food needs that are prevalent in the city so we will have food available for all of our students at eight locations throughout the city,” Hartford Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said.

While local food banks are providing meals for entire families, such as Bloomfield based Food Share, which has 70 mobile sites serving Tolland and Hartford counties.

“Mobile sites are always an option not just for kids, but any people out there who need food during this time,” Food Share President Jason Jakubowski said.

Mayor Bronin said at the end of the two weeks, they plan on re-evaluating if they will continue with the district shutdown or re-open.