COVID-19 staffing issues lead to school delays, closings across the state

The Amity superintendent says the delayed start will allow school staff to review the new health guidelines

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — The recent increase in COVID-19 cases is causing challenges for schools across the state, including staffing shortages for everything from teachers to substitute teachers and bus drivers.

In the Woodbridge region, students in the Amity Regional School District at the high school and two middle schools are running on a two-hour delay on Monday.

That’s also the case for the elementary schools in Woodbridge and Bethany.

The Amity superintendent said the delayed start will allow school staff to review the new health guidelines and also assess staffing levels and plan for substitute coverage.

On Monday, the state Department of Health issued updated guidance on quarantines for schools.

The delay will also allow for the distribution of PPE supplies and will help support teachers in planning for what could be an increase in the number of students who have to quarantine.

Other districts are also canceling or delaying school because of staffing issues or other COVID-related challenges.

In Stonington and Stratford, schools for students were outright canceled both Monday and Tuesday.

In addition, all Region 14 schools in Bethlehem and Woodbury are closed Monday.

And Enfield public schools had to make the call Monday to cancel school because of a shortage of bus drivers.

“We were aware last night that we were down a good number of bus drivers going into the overnight. But there was a chance that we were going to make it," Christopher Drezek, Enfield Public Schools Superintendent said in a statement. "Unfortunately, about 5:50 am I got a call from our bus company that another additional slew of drivers called out due to COVID, so they weren’t going to be able to safely pick up our kids and get them to school. You never want to make a decision that late in the morning. I know how much of an inconvenience it is for parents but unfortunately, we were completely out of bus drivers. So I had to make the unfortunate call to cancel school for today.”

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.