Sen. Blumenthal, Hartford Mayor Bronin to call for the end of COVID-19 testing delays @ 12 PM

Test results that come back after two or three days are nearly worthless, many health experts say, due to the need for contact tracing

HARTFORD, Conn — As cases continue to spike in the U.S., delays between testing and results for COVID-19 is increasing as well.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, leadership from St. Francis Hospital will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m., calling on the Trump administration to end national delays in COVID-19 testing.

An assistant secretary of Health and Human Services said the U.S. is probably picking up 200,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, a much higher number than the 60,000-70,000 per day officially seen over the past week.

Adm. Brett Girorer, Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS, said it demonstrates the need for faster turnaround time for coronavirus testing.

"It is really impossible to track and trace 67,000 new cases a day, which probably means we have 200,000 new cases a day that are actually there," Girorer told Fox News Thursday.

Girorer said he wants to see testing results -- which can take 48 hours or more -- come back in five minutes.

The White House says it is working to distribute point-of-care tests — 15-minute tests — to all 15,400 nursing homes in the country.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service said Wednesday it will issue regulations requiring all nursing homes in states with an overall positive testing result of 5% or more to test staff weekly, as well as visitors.

The U.S. is testing over 700,000 people per day, up from less than 100,000 in March. Trump administration officials point out that roughly half of U.S. tests are performed on rapid systems that give results in about 15 minutes or in hospitals, which typically process tests in about 24 hours. But last month, that still left some 9 million tests going through laboratories, which have been plagued by limited chemicals, machines and kits to develop COVID-19 tests.

Test results that come back after two or three days are nearly worthless, many health experts say, because by then the window for tracing the person’s contacts to prevent additional infections has essentially closed.

U.S. officials have recently called for ramping up screening to include seemingly healthy Americans who may be unknowingly spreading the disease in their communities. But Quest Diagnostics, one of the nation’s largest testing chains, said it can’t keep up with demand and most patients will face waits of a week or longer for results.

Quest has urged health care providers to cut down on tests from low-priority individuals, such as those without symptoms or any contact with someone who has tested positive.