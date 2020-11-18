COVID-19 testing sees high demand as cases rise in Connecticut

There are places all over the state where you can get your COVID-19 test

HARTFORD, Conn — COVID-19 cases have been increasing in Connecticut for weeks now and with that comes more testing.

As we head into the holiday season, the number is only expected to grow.

"The demand for testing has really tripled I would say in the last two weeks," said Yvette Highsmith Francis, regional vice president, for Community Health Center Inc. They have expanded their hours at their testing site Rentschler Field in response.

"We are open from 8:30 to 4, recently we just started those hours this week. We are open five days a week we're offering testing, no appointments are needed," said Vanessa Briones, COVID-19 operations manager for Community Health Center Inc.

It's one of several community-based testing sites offering free testing and working on pop-up mobile testing. You can see the locations here.

Hartford Healthcare's testing site's recent move to the Connecticut Convention Center came at the perfect time.

"It really gives us the right location to be able to do more testing on more people and the right facility to get us through the winter," said Dr. Mitchell McClure, clinical executive leader for covid testing for Hartford Healthcare.