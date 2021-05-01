New COVID-19 testing site opens at Hartford's XFINITY theater

The site is opening as some are concerned over students and folks returning to classrooms post-holiday celebrations

HARTFORD, Conn. — As people get back to work and students go back to school after the holidays, a new COVID-19 testing site in Hartford will serve as another tool to mitigate

The new testing site is at the XFINITY Theater on Savitt Way.

It will be opened daily, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

It'll also be opened Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Students across the state are heading back to school post-holidays to varying degrees of in-person learning and other districts keeping students fully remote until after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

There have been some concerns raised about when students should safely be returning to the classroom in full.

Yesterday, Connecticut Education Association President Jeff Leake joined FOX61 Morning news and said that it was "time to put a pause on in-school learning."

He cited rising positivity rates across the country and the need to keep both students and staff safe.

He says the association members feel that right now would be a good time to take a break after the holiday and maybe go to Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and then start bringing students back in.

But we also spoke with one parent this past weekend who said she favors a hybrid model and some in-person learning because it’s a lot easier for her to manage as a parent and more engaging for her children.