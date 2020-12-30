COVID-19 testing site opens at CT Post Mall

Community Health Center has 18 testing locations across the state including in New Britain, Hartford, and Norwalk.

MILFORD, Conn. — A new COVID-19 testing site is opening today at the Connecticut Post Mall.

With a rise in cases across the state, Community Health Center says they continue to see an increased demand in testing.

The state’s positivity rate stands at 5.64% as of Tuesday with over 1,200 people hospitalized.

Their latest location at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford will open at 10 a.m. today. Testing is free and available to all ages. People can drive-in or walk up and no appointments are necessary. They are also offering expedited testing for first responders and teachers. You can either wear a uniform or show an ID.

Due to high demand, some testing sites have been closing earlier.