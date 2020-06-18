COVID-19 testing brought into Waterbury neighborhoods

This new partnership between Saint Mary’s Hospital and the City of Waterbury will allow residents to walk up, get tested, and then walk back home.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A new partnership is bringing COVID-19 testing straight into neighborhoods in Waterbury.

This new partnership between Saint Mary’s Hospital and the city of Waterbury will allow residents to walk up, get tested, and then walk back home.

The city hopes that this will help get testing out to some of the most vulnerable populations who lack transportation.

There are multiple testing sites going up throughout the city today.

This testing is completely free to anyone who needs it.

Waterbury is just one of a growing list of cities that are offering walk-up testing. There are also similar sites in Hartford and New Haven.

According to the governor's office, Connecticut has seen an increase of 80 coronavirus cases since Tuesday. 365,916 tests have been reported in the state.

A total of 45,429 people have now tested positive. 4,219 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. That is up 9 from the day before.

Wednesday also marked the lowest percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, with 80 cases or 1.2% positivity rate.

“I can’t stop saying how impressed I am at the people of Connecticut for listening to the advice of public health professionals and taking the appropriate actions to bend the curve,” Governor Lamont said. “The people of Connecticut are having an impact, and that is exactly why our state has been identified as one of only a handful in the nation to be ‘trending better.’ However, this isn’t over, and the last thing we want is to set ourselves back and erase all of the progress we’ve made. Each of us needs to continue doing our part to prevent a renewed spread of this virus. Seeing so many people wearing masks and having this resulting data tells me our residents are looking out for each other.”